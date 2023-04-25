JSP Chair Upendra Yadav leads by 4,782 votes in Bara-2

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has maintained his lead in the by-election in Bara-2.

As per the latest results, Yadav has secured 15,980 votes to take a lead of 4,782 votes against Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party. Kushwaha has received 11,198 votes so far.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 5,141 votes, while Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party is further behind with 2,129 votes.

Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party has 1,923 votes.

(This story has been updated with the latest results.)