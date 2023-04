Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has extended lead in the by-election in Bara-2 to over 4,000 votes.

As per the latest results, Yadav has secured 1,3805 votes to take a lead of 4,574 votes against Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party. Kushwaha has received 9,231 votes so far.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 4,595 votes, while Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party is further behind with 2,031 votes.

Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party has 1,566 votes.