Rabi Lamichhane crosses 50,000 votes in Chitwan, leads by over 40,000

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has crossed 50,000 votes in Chitwan-2 Tuesday morning.

As per the latest vote count results, Lamichhane has secured 50,029 votes to take a lead of 40,864 over Jeet Narayan Shrestha of Nepali Congress (NC) who has secured 9,165 votes. Ram Prasad Neupane of CPN-UML is third with 9,064 votes.

Lamichhane, who had secured 49,300 votes in November 2022 to beat NC's Umesh Shrestha by 34,312 votes, has improved upon that tally and is set to win by a bigger margin this time with around 8,000 votes yet to be counted.