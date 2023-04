Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane leads the vote count in Chitwan-2 more than 11,500 votes.

As per the latest vote count results, Lamichhane has secured 15,874 votes to take a lead of 11,729 over Jeet Narayan Shrestha of Nepali Congress.

Shrestha has moved up to second place with 4,145 votes, while Ram Prasad Neupane of CPN-UML is currently third with 3,999 votes.

Neupane was ahead when counting began, but Lamichhane soon overtook him and continued to extend the lead.