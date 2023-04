Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has extended his lead in Chitwan-2 to more than 3,500 votes.

As per the latest vote count results, Lamichhane has secured 6,568 votes while his nearest rival Ram Prasad Neupane of CPN-UML has 2,861. Jeet Narayan Shrestha of Nepali Congress is third with 2,688 votes.

Neupane was ahead when counting began, but Lamichhane soon overtook him and continued to extend the lead.