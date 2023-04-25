Big 3 parties reach agreement on parliamentary committees, bills on Constitutional Council and TRC

Top leaders of three major parties have reached an agreement on various issues including parliamentary committees and bills on transitional justice and Constitutional Council.

During a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Singha Durbar on Monday, top leaders of Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and CPN (Maoist Center) reached an agreement on who will head different parliamentary committees. They also agreed to move ahead with the bill on Constitutional Council and to discuss the bill on Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in a special committee.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and other leaders took part in the meeting.

UML Chief Whip Padam Giri, who was present in the meeting, said that it has been agreed that NC will head the Parliamentary Hearing Committee and UML will lead the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of the Directive Principles, Policies and Obligation of the State.

As per the agreement, UML will also head the Public Accounts Committee and one other committee among the 10 thematic committees of the House of Representatives.

“It has been agreed to pass the bill on Constitutional Council through parliament,” Giri said. He added that the leaders have also agreed to form a 15-member special committee on TRC and move the bill related to it through the committee itself after holding discussion.