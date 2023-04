Upendra Yadav of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) is leading the vote count in Bara-2 again, but only by a slim margin.

As per the latest vote count results, Yadav has secured 1,390 votes to overtake Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party by fewer than 90 votes in a close race. Kushwaha has 1,301 votes.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 629 votes. Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party has secured 259 votes while Arun Gyawali of Aam Janata Party has 124 votes.