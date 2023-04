Rabi Lamichhane of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leads the vote count in Chitwan-2 by more than 900 votes.

As per the latest vote count results, Lamichhane has secured 2,332 votes while his nearest rival, Ram Prasad Neupane of CPN-UML, has 1,427.

Neupane was ahead when the vote count began, but Lamichhane soon overtook him.

Jeet Narayan Shrestha of Nepali Congress is third with 1,031 votes.