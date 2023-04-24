Upendra Yadav takes early lead in Bara-2

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) candidate Upendra Yadav has taken the lead as vote counting has begun in the by-election in Bara-2.

According to the preliminary results published on Monday afternoon, Yadav has secured 224 votes of the 670 votes counted so far. Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of Janamat Party is following closely behind with 170 votes.

Purushottam Paudel of CPN-UML is third with 166 votes while Ramesh Kharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party has 80 votes.

Vote counting of Karaiyamai and Suwarna rural municipalities is currently underway.