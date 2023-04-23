Polling resumes in Chitwan-2 after RSP agrees to apologize for violating code of conduct

Voting at the polling center in Naya Kiran Secondary School of Bharatpur Metropolitan City 11 has resumed after Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) agreed to apologize for violating election code of conduct.

Voting was stopped at the center after other parties protested when RSP supporters started hooting on RSP President Rabi Lamichhane’s arrival at the polling center. There was some pushing and shoving among the supporters of RSP and other parties who pointed that such activities cannot be done at a polling center.

Polling has resumed there after RSP agreed to apologize for violating code of conduct following an all-party meeting. The all-party meeting including polling officer Kamala Neupane deemed that Lamichhane violated the code of conduct.

The parties also agreed to tighten security around the polling center with the Nepal Police and even the Nepal Army deployed for security.