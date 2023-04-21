SC orders KMC to collect garbage from Singha Durbar

The Supreme Court has ordered the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) to collect garbage from the Singha Durbar and the President’s Office.

According to the Supreme Court, a bench of Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut has issued an interim order to the KMC to collect garbage from the Singha Durbar within three days of receiving its order.

The bench of Justice Raut issued the order on Friday after the first hearing on a writ petition filed by advocate Padam Bahadur Shrestha.

Advocate Shrestha had filed the petition at the apex court on Monday demanding that the SC order the KMC to collect garbage from the Singha Durbar, the President's Office, ministers' quarters and other places. He has said in the petition that the KMC cannot shirk its responsibility of collecting garbage.

The petition has also made Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Council of Ministers defendants, stating that the central and local governments have not worked in coordination with each other as they should have.

It has been 13 days since the KMC stopped collecting garbage from the Singha Durbar and other places.