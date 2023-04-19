Conflict victims, police clash at New Baneshwar (Pictures)

Conflict victims and police were involved in a clash at New Baneshwar in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

The clash ensued after the conflict victims tried to enter the prohibited area by breaking the barricade.

Police have detained 11 people following the incident, according to the conflict victims.

The conflict victims have been protesting against the bill on Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission (Third Amendment) Act, 2023, for the past 25 days.

They held placards that read “Amend the bill brought to provide immunity to perpetrators”, “Make public citizens disappeared during the conflicts”, “Guarantee treatment of the injured and disabled,” “Return looted property”, “How long will you lie to conflict victims?”, among others.

The conflict victims have said that they will continue their agitation until their demands are met.

Here are some pictures.