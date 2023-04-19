Justice Karki to hear petition against KMC's refusal to collect garbage from Singha Durbar

Hearing on the writ petition filed against the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC)’s refusal to collect garbage from the Singha Durbar, President’s Office, ministers’ quarters and other places is scheduled for Tuesday.

A single bench of Justice Hari Krishna Karki will conduct a preliminary hearing on the petition filed by advocate Padam Shrestha at the Supreme Court.

The petition, which was registered on Monday, has demanded that the Supreme Court order KMC to collect garbage from the Singha Durbar and other places. It says that KMC cannot shirk its responsibility of collecting garbage.

The petition has also made Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Council of Ministers defendants, stating that the central and local governments have not worked in coordination with each other as they should.

It has already been 10 days since KMC stopped collecting garbage from the Singha Durbar and other places.

KMC spokesperson Navin Manandhar said that the garbage will be collected only after talks with the government.

According to a KMC officer, Mayor Balen Shah is ready to hold talks on the issue only at the prime minister’s level.

“Meetings and talks have been held with different ministers for nine months, he [Shah] is insisting on holding talks with the prime minister himself rather than with ministers now,” the officer said. “He is adamant that the issues should be decided at the prime minister’s level as ministers keep changing and it would be no use talking only to them.”