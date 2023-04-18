SC moved to make KMC collect garbage from Singha Durbar

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court against the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC)’s refusal to collect garbage from the Singha Durbar, President’s Office and ministers’ quarters.

According to the Supreme Court administration, the petition brought by advocate Padam Shrestha was registered on Monday.

The petition seeks an order to KMC to collect garbage from the Singha Durbar and other places. It also says that KMC cannot shirk its responsibility of collecting garbage.

The petition has also made Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and the Council of Ministers defendants, stating that the central and local governments have not worked in coordination with each other as they should.

It has already been nine days since KMC stopped collecting garbage from the Singha Durbar and other places.

KMC spokesperson Navin Manandhar said that the garbage will be collected only after talks with the government.

According to a KMC officer, Mayor Balen Shah is ready to hold talks on the issue only at the prime minister’s level.

“Meetings and talks have been held with different ministers for nine months, he [Shah] is insisting on holding talks with the prime minister himself rather than with ministers now,” the officer said. “He is adamant that the issue should be decided at the prime minister’s level as ministers keep changing and it is no use talking only to them.”