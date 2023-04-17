Big 3 parties agree to initiate process of appointing CJ

The meeting of three big political parties has decided to initiate the process of appointing chief justice (CJ).

The meeting of Prime Minister (PM) and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli held at the Oli residence in Balkot Monday has decided to soon convene meeting of the Constitutional Council and initiate the process of appointing CJ, according to NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak.

He said that the leaders urged PM Dahal to initiate the process of appointing CJ pointing that the Supreme Court (SC) has long been headed by an acting CJ. The main opposition leader Oli agreed to initiate the process, Lekhak added.

The top leaders also discussed about concluding the issue of bill about transitional justice.

The Dahal government has registered the bill for amendment of the Investigation of Enforced Disappeared Persons, Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act (2014) in the House.