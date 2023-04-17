UML Chairman Oli unwell

CPN-UML Chairman is suffering from fever and has not been able to attend election programs for the by-election to be held in three House of Representatives (HoR) constituencies on April 23.

“I am on antibiotics and taking rest at my residence now. I wished to participate in the election campaigns of our party’s candidates for by-election to be held in Tanahu, Chitwan and Bara on April 23. But I have not been able to attend those programs now,” Oli has posted on the social media.

Oli has said that he will go to meet voters of those constituencies in appropriate time once he recovers.