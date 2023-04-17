NP Saud sworn in as foreign minister

Narayan Prakash (NP) Saud has been sworn in as foreign minister.

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saud at the Sheetal Niwas on Sunday afternoon.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Timilsina and other leaders also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The newly-appointed foreign minister will assume office from Sunday itself.

Saud is a central member of Nepali Congress (NC).

NC Vice-President Purna Bahadur Khadka (deputy prime minister and defense minister), spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat (finance minister), Ramesh Rijal (industry minister) and Sita Gurung (urban development) have already been appointed ministers from the party.

NC had got eight ministers in the sharing of portfolios among the ruling coalition partners.

Meanwhile, Nanda Chapain of CPN (Unified Socialist) has been appointed minister of state for physical infrastructure.

PM Dahal administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chapain during the swearing-in ceremony at the Sheetal Niwas on Sunday.

Chapain is a member of the National Assembly.

Prakash Jwala of Unified Socialist is the minister for physical infrastructure.