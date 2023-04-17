PM Dahal planning to visit India in May

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is planning to visit India in the first week of May.

According to a source at Baluwatar, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava handed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation for India visit to PM Dahal a few days ago.

The source said that homework is being done for Daha’s visit planned for the first week of May, but added that the date has yet to be finalized.

This will be Dahal’s first foreign visit after his appointment as prime minister for a third time on December 25, 2022.