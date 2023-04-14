Garbage of Singha Durbar remains unpicked for 6th day

Garbage at the Singha Durbar, the Shital Niwas and residence of the prime minister remain unpicked for the sixth day on instruction of Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Balen Shah.

Manager of Paribartan Nepal, that picks garbage from the Singha Durbar, Mitra Ghimire told Setopati that garbage remained unpicked even on Friday due to instruction of Mayor Shah. “We cannot pick garbage until instructed by the KMC to do so,” Ghimire stated.

“Garbage of Singha Durbar will not be picked from today. Leaders there will have to be dumped at Sisdole if the country really has to be cleaned,” Shah had posted on Facebook Saturday to inform about stopping garbage collection.

Taking to Facebook again on Monday Shah blamed the federal government for lack of coordination with the local government despite his continuous efforts for nine months. “The conclusion until now of the disregard, irresponsibility and negligence toward the repeated efforts made is the decision to not collect garbage from the Singha Durbar,” Shah has posted.

KMC Spokesperson Navin Manandhar told Setopati that garbage would not be picked from the Singha Durbar until the federal government summons the KMC for dialogue.

The federal government took exception to Shah’s expression to ‘dump at Sisdole’ and act of stopping garbage collection from the Singha Durbar, and decided to seriously draw his attention to that.

Taking to the social media again on Thursday, Shah stated that Kathmanduites would not have any problem even if the federal capital or the Singha Durbar were shifted from Kathmandu.

“Either you work for the interest of Kathmandu or shift Singha Durbar to another local body. We Kathmanduites don’t have any problem whether you shift Singha Durbar or capital,” Shah posted.