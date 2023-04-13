Shift Singha Durbar to another local body if you don't work for Kathmandu: Balen Shah

Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Balen Shah has asked the federal government to shift the Singha Durbar to another local body if it does not work for the benefit of Kathmandu.

Taking to the social media on Thursday after he unilaterally stopped collection of garbage from the Singha Durbar, the Shital Niwas and residence of ministers from Sunday, he has stated that Kathmanduites will not have any problem even if the federal capital or the Singha Durbar were shifted from Kathmandu.

“Either you work for the interest of Kathmandu or shift Singha Durbar to another local body. We Kathmanduites don’t have any problem whether you shift Singha Durbar or capital,” Shah has posted.

He has added that the people of Kathmandu want heritage, culture, arts and civilization but not politics.

Mayor Shah had taken to the Facebook on Saturday even to announce stopping collection of garbage from the Singha Durbar taking everyone including Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol by surprise.

Taking to Facebook a day after he unilaterally stopped collection of garbage from the Singha Durbar, Shah blamed the federal government for lack of coordination with the local government despite his continuous efforts for nine months. “The conclusion until now of the disregard, irresponsibility and negligence toward the repeated efforts made is the decision to not collect garbage from the Singha Durbar,” Shah posted.

He urged the federal government to untie the knots for resolution of the local problems at the local level.

“How can we say that the government that does not listen to the another government and people’s representatives, and understand and prioritize (their problems) accept the existence of one another? How can we say that the federal government is for strengthening federalism?”

He also listed how the efforts he has made to coordinate with 14 different federal ministries to resolve problems including management of squatters, traffic lights, footpath encroached by diplomatic missions, hospitals, expansion of the Ring Road, street lights and others have failed to yield results due to apathy of the federal government.

Garbage was not collected even from the residence of the president, the prime minister and the federal ministers on Sunday.

Shah did not discuss the issue with other elected representatives or KMC staffers and took the decision unilaterally.

An organization named Paribartan Nepal collects garbage from the Singha Durbar and Manager of the organization Mitra Ghimire told Setopati that Mayor Shah instructed the body to not collect garbage.