Yogesh Bhattarai slams Nepal for accusing UML for working on House dissolution

CPN-UML Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai has taken exception to CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal’s claims that the main opposition party is working for House dissolution.

Talking with reporters at the Federal Parliament Building in New Baneshwore on Wednesday Bhattarai has asked how a party in the opposition can dissolve the House.

Talking with reporters in Sunsari earlier on Wednesday Nepal, who formed the party after splitting from UML, claimed that UML wanted mid-term election after House dissolution.

“The Madhav Nepal that I know does not use unnecessary substances (sic). I know Madhav Nepal as someone who is little far from alcohol and smoking,” Bhattarai, who was in the Khanal-Nepal faction of UML but chose to remain in UML led by KP Sharma Oli instead of joining Unified Socialist formed by the Khanal-Nepal faction, has stated.

He has also called Nepal’s accusation a bit suspicious. “How can a party that is in the opposition dissolve the House? What is he saying? Is he dreaming or awake? Seeing that a person who has run a big party for 15 years and has already become prime minister, such a seasoned politician speak like this…he seems to have changed a lot in the past one and a half years.”