UML wants House dissolution: Madhav Nepal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has accused the main opposition CPN-UML of working for House dissolution.

Talking with reporters in Sunsari on Wednesday Nepal, who formed the party after splitting from UML, claimed that UML wanted mid-term election after House dissolution. He added that Unified Socialist would not support the unconstitutional act of dissolving the House.

When asked if there is chance of unification with UML Nepal pointed that there was chance of discussion about unification with those having similar ideology but ruled that out with UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli.

He claimed that UML leaders were talking about chance of again dissolving the House and going for mid-term election. “We cannot tread that path. We cannot support the act of violating the Constitution,” he added.

He called exit of some individuals from the party an issue of individual choice and added that entering a party or leaving it was a regular process.