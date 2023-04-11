Big 3 parties agree to make TRC bill just and acceptable to all

A meeting of top leaders of three major parties held at the speaker’s residence in Baluwatar has agreed to make bills including the one on Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) just and acceptable to all.

Prime Minister and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli reached such an agreement during a discussion on Tuesday morning. Along with Speaker Devraj Ghimire, other leaders of the three parties were also present in the meeting.

“It has been agreed to make TRC and other bills just and acceptable to all. Discussion will be held again on the issues and the process,” the speaker’s secretariat said.

The leaders have also agreed to finalize the leadership and representation of the joint committee and other committees in consensus.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place at Singha Durbar on Friday.