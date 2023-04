CPN-UML has quit the Karnali Province government.

Three ministers from UML submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Raj Kumar Sharma on Sunday.

Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Binod Kumar Shah, Minister for Social Development Tek Raj Pachhai, and Minister for Industry, Forests, Tourism and Environment Jeet Bahadur Malla stepped down from their posts on Sunday.

UML had given Chief Minister Sharma the vote of confidence during his second floor test on March 31.