There’s a deep reason behind our continued support to government: Rabi Lamichhane (Video)

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane has said that there’s a deep reason behind why his party has continued to support the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government.

Addressing an event on Friday, Lamichhane said that their continued support to the Dahal government holds legal significance as they had submitted signatures to the President’s Office for making Dahal prime minister.

“It won’t take us even a second to withdraw support, but that has a legal basis, that has a legal route,” Lamichhane said. “That has a deep reason. We are signatories who went to the president to make Dahal prime minister. Therefore, it has legal significance.”

He, however, did not reveal what the legal significance is.

Lamichhane is contesting the April 23 by-election in the House of Representatives constituency of Chitwan-2. The Chitwan-2 seat has fallen vacant since the Supreme Court ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker.