Manish Jha asks why some issues included by RSP were removed from common minimum program

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Manish Jha has raised questions over the removal of some previously included points from the government’s common minimum program.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) meeting on Friday, Jha asked why some issues that were in RSP’s commitment paper were removed from the government’s CMP.

Jha said issues included by RSP were removed from the CMP even as the prime minister continues to call his government a national consensus government.

He said it had been agreed until a few days ago to decide rape cases through fast track, to investigate issues linking the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) to corruption, and to begin legal proceedings in corruption cases from any time period and against anybody involved in corruption, but that they have been removed now.

Jha also questioned why the issues regarding minimum wage of workers and issuing national ID card to all citizens within a year were not included in the program.

He asked why issues mentioned in RSP’s commitment paper cannot be included now when they had been included before. “We want clarity if the opinion and behavior regarding our political existence is changing,” Jha said.

RSP had also voted for Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal during his floor test.