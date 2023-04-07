We had not signed on the government's common minimum program: Rastriya Janamorcha

Rastriya Janamorcha has said that party chairman Chitra Bahadur KC had not signed on the government’s common minimum program.

Issuing a statement on Friday, KC said that his attention has been drawn to the inclusion of his signature by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on the common minimum program (CMP) unveiled by the government on behalf on the 10-party ruling coalition even though his party has disagreements over the program.

KC said that he had not signed on the government’s CMP as Janamorcha has serious differences over federalism, transitional justice, citizenship and other issues in the CMP.

“We had not signed on the common minimum program issued by the previous five-party coalition government either,” KC said in the statement. “That policy of ours still stands.”

According to the statement, the party had held dialog with the prime minister about the signature but not about the CMP.

Janamorcha has said that the PMO mistakenly included KC’s signature on the CMP.

The 10-party ruling coalition unveiled the government’s CMP on Thursday evening. The 13-page document of the CMP contains signatures of chief leaders of the 10 parties including Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist Center).