3 out of 4 complaints against Rabi Lamichhane's candidacy dismissed

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane’s candidacy for the April 23 by-election in the House of Representatives constituency of Chitwan-2 has been upheld.

The Office of the Chief Election Officer, Chitwan, has dismissed three complaints that were filed against Lamichhane’s candidacy on Tuesday and sought clarification on another complaint.

“Three complaints lodges against him [Lamichhane] have been dismissed as their claims don’t stand while clarification has been sought on another one within seven days,” District Election Officer Bhimsen Karki told Setopati. “His candidacy has been upheld. Now the Election Commission’s central office will take a decision regarding the clarification.”

Yuvaraj Paudel had filed a complaint against Lamichhane’s candidacy on Tuesday alleging that he had reacquired Nepali citizenship without submitting documented evidence of having renounced US citizenship.

The Office of the Chief Election Officer has sought clarification from Lamichhane on the complaint within seven days.

Karki informed that the candidacies of all 24 who had filed nomination on April 3 have been validated.

Candidates can withdraw their candidacies between 9 AM and 1 PM Thursday.

The office said that it will publish the final list of candidates and distribute election symbols on Wednesday.