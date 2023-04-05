Maoist Center for changing name of Koshi province on basis of identity

CPN (Maoist Center) has said that it stands for naming Koshi province on the basis of identity.

Speaking to reporters after the party’s office-bearers’ meeting on Wednesday Maoist Vice-chairman Krishna Bahadur Mahara has stressed that the party stands for identity as questions have been asked about the party’s position even as protests have erupted after the province was named Koshi on March 1.

“We should have put a stand for identity. We have erred. We have decided to tell the province committee that we are for identity,” Mahara has stated.

Protests have started in the province to change the name of province and name it on

He has added that the meeting also decided to demand with the government led by Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal to declare those killed during the protests over name of the province as martyrs and pay reparations to the families.

He has revealed that the meeting also discussed the issue of loan sharks and clarified that the party stands for the loan shark victims.

He has also claimed that the Cabinet would be completed by Thursday.

Prime Minister Dahal has currently kept six ministries with himself.