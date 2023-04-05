SC seeks reasons for giving holiday on “People’s War Day”

The Supreme Court has issued a show cause order on a writ petition filed against the Cabinet decision to celebrate “People’s War Day” and declare a public holiday to mark the occasion.

Supreme Court spokesperson Bimal Paudel told Setopati that a bench of Justice Hari Phuyal issued the order on Wednesday.

Kalyan Budhathoki of Ramechhap and other conflict-victims had filed a petition at the apex court demanding cancellation of “People’s War Day”.

The government headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal had declared a public holiday on February 13 to commemorate “People’s War Day”.

The government had drawn flak for its decision to celebrate the day.

The Cabinet has already decided to observe “People’s War Day” on February 13 next year as well and also declared a public holiday to mark the occasion.