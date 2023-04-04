Give us chance to govern, we'll show how to rule in just 100 days: Rabi Lamichhane

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane has claimed that he will show how to rule the country if given chance to govern for just 100 days.

“I have heard rumors about giving prime minister to a party that won just 10 seats and did not even become a national party. I want to make a proposal. You apparently agreed to give prime minister to a party with 10 seats. Don’t know whether the Constitution allows or not, allow us to head the government for just 100 days. We will show how to institute a system by keeping just 13 ministries,” Lamichhane said addressing an election rally in Chitwan-2 on Tuesday referring to the agreement between PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba to make CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal PM for a short time while finalizing the power sharing agreement.

He has also expressed commitment to work for the people and claimed that RSP will form a government with two-third majority after the next general elections.

RSP currently has 19 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) after the SC ruled Lamichhane ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Lamichhane has already reacquired citizenship from the Kathmandu District Administration Office while the Office of the Attorney General decided to not lodge a case against him in the passport controversy. He is contesting the by-election in the vacant constituency of Chitwan-2 to be held on April 23.