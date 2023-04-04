UML quits Madhes government, ministers resign

CPN-UML has quit the Madhes Province government.

Four ministers and one minister of state from UML submitted their resignation to Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

UML left the Madhes government nearly one and a half months after the previous coalition broke down in the center.

Chief Minister Yadav had urged the ministers from UML to resign on Monday night.

The province government is preparing to bring Nepali Congress, CPN (Unified Socialist) and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party on board as per the coalition formed in the center.