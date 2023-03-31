Rastriya Swatantra Party to not join government before by-elections

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to not join the government before the by-elections scheduled for April 23.

RSP leader Deepak Bohara said that the party will not join the government for the time being as it is focusing on the April 23 by-elections.

“Our focus now is on the elections. Therefore we did not join the government,” Bohara said. “There will be discussion after the elections end on whether we should join the government or not.”

By-elections are scheduled to be held in the House of Representatives constituencies of Chitwan-2, Bara-2 and Tanahun-1 on April 23.