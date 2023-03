Minister for Water Supply Abdul Khan has resigned from his post.

Khan, who is from the CK Raut-led Janamat Party, tendered his resignation on the very day Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to expand his Cabinet.

Khan submitted his resignation to PM Dahal at Baluwatar on Friday afternoon.

Janamat Party had staked claim to the Ministry of Industry. Khan resigned after Janamat Party did not get the ministry in the sharing of ministries among ruling coalition partners.