List of likely ministers

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal is set to expand his Cabinet on Friday afternoon.

President Ram Chandra Paudel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to new ministers from Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Nagarik Unmukti Party and Nepal Samajwadi Party (NSP) at 3 PM.

According to an unofficial list received by Setopati, Purna Bahadur Khadka, Prakash Sharan Mahat, Ramesh Rijal and Sita Gurung are scheduled to be sworn in as ministers from NC.

President Paudel will also administer the oath to Shakti Bahadur Basnet of Maoist Center, Beduram Bhusal and Prakash Jwala of Unified Socialist, Ashok Rai of JSP, Sharat Singh Bhandari of LSP, Ranjita Shrestha of Nagarik Unmukti Party and Mahindra Raya Yadav of NSP.