RSP recommends Swarnim Wagle from Tanahu-1, Ramesh Kharel from Bara-2

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has included Swarnim Wagle from Tanahu-1 and Ramesh Kharel from Bara-2 in its preliminary list of candidates for the by-election to be held on April 23.

Issuing a statement on Thursday, RSP has revealed the list of candidates for Chitwan-2, Tanahu-1 and Bara-2.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane is the only candidate recommended for Chitwan-2; Wagle, Ishwar Lamichhane and Rupak BK Ghimire from Tanahu-1; and Kharel and Yuvaraj Neupane from Bara-2.

Wagle quit NC on Thursday saying he is no longer with the grand old party led by Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu.

The constituency of Bara-2 became vacant after JSP’s Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected vice-president.

The constituency of Chitwan-2 became vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Lamichhane has already reacquired citizenship from the Kathmandu District Administration Office while the Office of the Attorney General decided to not lodge a case against him in the passport controversy.

The constituency of Tanahu-1, meanwhile, is vacant after NC’s Ram Chandra Paudel was elected president.