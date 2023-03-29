Ruling coalition to complete Cabinet expansion by Thursday evening

The ruling coalition has decided to complete Cabinet expansion by Thursday evening.

Parties reached near consensus on sharing on ministries during a meeting of the ruling coalition held at Baluwatar on Wednesday afternoon.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader Rajendra Shrestha, who participated in the meeting, told journalists after the meeting that the Cabinet will be complete by Thursday evening.

“Sharing of ministries has been nearly finalized. Cabinet will be expanded by tomorrow evening,” Shrestha said. “Nine parties except Rastriya Janamorcha will join the government.”

The parties have also agreed to submit the names of their ministers to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Shrestha said that new ministers will be sworn in on Thursday after PM Dahal holds talks with leaders of the ruling coalition parties one more time.

According to a source, Nepali Congress is likely to get eight ministries but the ministries have not been finalized. The parties have also nearly agreed to give five ministries to CPN (Maoist Center), two ministries each to JSP and CPN (Unified Socialist), and one ministry each to other parties.

PM Dahal won the vote of confidence from the House of Representatives for a second time on March 20.

He has been looking after 16 ministries himself after CPN-UML, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Rastriya Swatantra Party quit the government.