3 youths who chanted slogans against PM Dahal sent to prison

Three youths who had chanted slogans against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal last week have been sent to prison.

The District Administration Office, Kathmandu, had ordered their release on a bail bond of Rs 5,000 in an indecent behavior case. But they were sent to prison after they did not pay the bail amount, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Niranjan Bhatta at District Police Range, Kathmandu.

The three youths had chanted slogans during an event attended by PM Dahal at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu last Tuesday. Police had then arrested them and later filed a case of indecent behavior against them.

The arrested are 23-year-old Uddhav Basnet of Solukhumbu, 18-year-old Biplav Khadka of Bajhang and Som Sharma of Baglung.

In their statement to the police, the three have said that they are associated with Nepal Independent Youth Campaign.