Coalition to meet Tuesday to decide sharing of ministries

The ruling coalition will hold a meeting Tuesday afternoon to decide about Cabinet expansion.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has struggled to expand the Cabinet in lack of agreement among the parties over sharing of ministries.

PM Dahal had been planning to expand the Cabinet immediately after passing the floor test on March 20 but he has not been able to do so in lack of agreement among the parties.

All the parties in the House apart from CPN-UML, RPP, and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party had voted in support of the government during the floor test, and all of those who voted for Dahal except Rastriya Janamorcha Party are keen to join the government.

Dahal met Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal on Monday to discuss about sharing of ministries and contemporary politics.

The leaders have agreed to hold a meeting of all the 10 parties in the coalition on Tuesday to decide about sharing of ministries before the Cabinet expansion.

The Cabinet currently has four ministers and one state minister from Dahal-led CPN (Maoist Center) and a minister from Janamat Party with PM Dahal overseeing 16 ministries after Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), RPP and CPN-UML quit the government.