Petition filed at Supreme Court demanding cancellation of “People’s War Day”

A writ petition has been filed at the Supreme Court demanding cancelation of “People’s War Day”.

Conflict victims filed the petition at the apex court on Sunday demanding that “People’s War Day” be canceled.

Supreme Court spokesperson Bimal Paudel told Setopati that they have received the petition and that they are studying about it.

The Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government had announced a public holiday on February 13 to mark “People’s War Day”. The government had come under criticism for its decision to celebrate the day.

The Cabinet has decided to observe “People’s War Day” next year as well.