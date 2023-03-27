Cabinet expansion will take few more days: Purna Bahadur Khadka

Nepali Congress Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka has said that Cabinet expansion will take a few more days.

Khadka said that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been holding consultations on Cabinet expansion preparations with all the parties that had given him the vote of confidence, adding that Cabinet expansion will take some time.

“The coalition has been meeting every day. The prime minister has been holding discussions with leaders of parties. He had said that Cabinet would be expanded three-four days after he secures the vote of confidence. The process have moved ahead as per that spirit,” Khadka told journalists at the Federal Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu on Sunday. “The Cabinet will be completed in the next two-three days.”

He said that it has yet to be decided which party will get how many and which ministries. According to Khadka, PM Dahal has been discussing the matter with leaders of the ruling coalition parties almost every day.

“It has not been decided yet which party will participate in the government with which ministries, discussions are ongoing,” Khadka said. “Congress has also not decided under whose leadership it should join the government and whom to send as ministers. We will decide through the central working committee.”

PM Dahal passed his second floor test on March 20. He had said that Cabinet expansion would be complete within a few days of his floor test, but it has been delayed by disagreement over sharing of ministries among the ruling coalition parties.