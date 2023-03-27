Upendra Yadav says people are demanding his candidacy from Bara-2

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has stated that the people have been demanding for him to contest by-election.

Many claim that Yadav, who lost to Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut in the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Saptari-2, made his confidant Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, who was elected from Bara-2, vice-president to contest the by-election from that constituency.

There are now talks that he will contest from the constituency as the common coalition candidate in the by-election. “It is the party that will decide and not the individual. What the party will decide, the coalition will decide will happen,” Yadav told Setopati when asked if he is preparing to contest the by-election.

He has added that things will move forward once the party and coalition take a decision on the issue. “The party should want so more than me. And then the coalition should want so. That is the big thing,” he responded when pointed that he is the party chairman and he may become the candidate should he wish so.

“The people have been demanding,” he quipped when pointed that many JSP leaders have been publicly saying that he is the candidate from Bara-2.