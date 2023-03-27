Over half a dozen aspirants in Unified Socialist that is demanding 3 ministries

CPN (Unified Socialist) is demanding for three ministries but there are more than half a dozen aspirants for minister in the party.

Vice-chairmen Beduram Bhusal and Rajendra Pandey, and Deputy General Secretary Prakash Jwala want to lead the party in the government.

Bhusal, who was the party’s general secretary until Ghanashyam Bhusal was made general secretary by Chairman Madhav Nepal on March 19, was reportedly assured by Nepal of the chance to lead the party in the government.

Beduram Bhusal is more likely to lead the party in the government, according to a Unified Socialist leader, but Pandey is also staking claim for that honor while Jwala reportedly is ready to join the government even if he doesn’t get to lead the party’s contingent.

Bhanubhakta Joshi, Kisan Shrestha, Dhan Bahadur Buda, Prem Ale, Met Mani Chaudhary and others are also aspiring to become ministers in the party that has only 10 House of Representatives (HoR) members.

“One out of Beduram Bhusal, Rajendra Pandey and Prakash Jwala will lead our party in the government. That is almost confirmed,” Unified Socialist Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada. “It is normal for all the HoR and National Assembly members to stake claim. But the party has yet to decide about who to send.”

He added that the number of ministries the party will get was also yet to be decided.