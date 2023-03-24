PM Dahal to visit India in April: Minister Sharma

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma has said that Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will visit India in April. She has stressed that PM Dahal will visit India by the end of April.

"PM's foreign visit will start from India. I have already informed that Dahal's India visit will happen in April," Minister Sharma told reporters at the Nepali Embassy on Thursday after attending a program to inaugurate the Area Office and Innovation Center of t​​​​​​​he International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in New Delhi.

She has stated that technological issues were also discussed during the inauguration program, and added that she told the Indian government that other border points apart from Sunauli should also operate in an easy manner.

She has revealed that she also urged the Indian government to provide subsidy while calling to Nepal from India and to make acquiring Indian SIM cards for Nepalis easy.