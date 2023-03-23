LSP seeks respectable participation in government

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has demanded respectable participation in the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government.

Speaking after the party’s central executive meeting on Thursday LSP leader Sharad Singh Bhandari said that the parties participating in the government should all be given respectable status.

He stated that the party would join the government as the pre-election coalition has been revived. LSP had allied with the then ruling coalition after Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) quit the coalition and allied with CPN-UML just before filing of nominations over disagreement on sharing of seats.

“Our party will also participate in the government. The government will last for five years,” Bhnadari stressed.

The party also discussed about the by-elections for House of Representatives (HoR) to be held on April 23.