3 to be tried for misconduct over protest in front of PM Dahal

Three youths who were arrested after chanting slogans at an event attended by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Tuesday are set to be investigated for misconduct.

Superintendent of Police Sitaram Rijal at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said they are preparing to extend their custody for investigation.

A youth chanted slogans condemning exorbitant interest rate and demanding waiver of bank interest even as PM Dahal reached New Baneshwar at around 2 PM Tuesday to attend an event organized to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is observed annually on March 21.

Two other youths also started chanting slogans while the police personnel deployed there tried to take the first youth under control. The police covered the mouths of the three youths while taking them under control.

The arrested are Uddhav Basnet, 23, of Solukhumbu; Biplav Khadka, 18, of Bajhang; and Som Sharma of Baglung.

In their statement to the police, the three have said that they are affiliated to the Nepal Independent Youth Campaign and have demanded slashing of interest rate of banks.

