Government to bear Rs 5.58M spent while taking NC lawmaker Bhandari to Mumbai

The government will bear all the expenses incurred while taking Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Chandra Bhandari to Mumbai for further treatment of serious burn injuries.

The Cabinet has decided to bear all the expenses for air ambulance used to ferry Bhandari to Mumbai, according to the Finance Ministry. The Cabinet meeting on February 23 decided to bear the expenses of Rs 5,588,164 incurred while taking him to Mumbai.

Lawmaker Bhandari is being treated at the National Burns Center in Mumbai since February 16. He and his 86-year-old mother Harikala Bhandari were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded at his rented apartment in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu, February 15 night.

Bhandari’s mother Harikala succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Burn Hospital at Kirtipur on February 16 while he was flown to Mumbai later that day on the hospital’s referral.

His health has been gradually improving there and he is being fed normal food now.