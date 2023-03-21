Unified Socialist forms task force for homework about joining government

CPN (Unified Socialist) has formed a task force to do homework on joining the government.

The party’s secretariat meeting held on Tuesday has formed the task force including Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal, and Vice-chairmen Pramesh Hamal and Beduram Bhusal. The meeting also discussed contemporary politics, and provincial and federal governments.

The task force will hold discussion about the ministries the party will get during the meeting of ruling coalition, pick ministers to join the government, discuss sharing of provincial ministries, and contribute in preparing government’s policies and programs.

Party Spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada said that the party had yet to stake claim for specific ministries when asked if it had claimed for the Home Ministry.

The party has 10 House of Representatives (HoR) members.