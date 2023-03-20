Coalition with UML ended due to differences over Constitution and peace process: Dahal

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that the previous coalition ended due to incompatibility of agenda and not power calculations.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR) before the floor test on Monday he has stated that the coalition with CPN-UML was broken due to differences with Chairman KP Sharma Oli over the Constitution, democracy and peace process.

“I didn’t go to Balkot looking to become PM. I went after you all insisted on,” he has stated. “But KP Oli made me PM, and I thank him for that. I had made you PM twice. You have made me PM once. Do keep the records, you have to make me PM one more time.”

Dahal has stated that he knew that the coalition with Oli would not last long after the latter defended House dissolution pointing that PMs in other parliamentary democracies have rights to dissolve the House in the first meeting of the House. He has revealed that he once again fell in love with Nepali Congress (NC) after the grand old party expressed regret on not making him PM.

He has stressed that the current coalition will be long-lasting despite the warnings of Oli to the contrary. “Oli has told me that he and I would be together at the lobby by the side of President’s Office by April. I feel that would not come to pass.”

Dahal had quit the coalition with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Unified Socialist) on December 25, 2022 and became PM with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

But the coalition unraveled following the decision of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) to revive the pre-election coalition leading to UML and RPP leaving government.