Election Commission to hold by-elections in Bara and Tanahun on April 23

The Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in Bara and Tanahun also on April 23.

Surya Prasad Aryal, deputy spokesperson of the Election Commission, told Setopati that the Election Commission has decided to hold by-elections in the House of Representatives constituencies of Chitwan-2, Bara-2 and Tanahun-1 on April 23.

In the general election held on November 20 last year, Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichahne was elected to the House of Representatives from Chitwan-2; Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, the then central executive committee member of Janata Samajwadi Party, from Bara-2; and the then Nepali Congress leader Ram Chandra Paudel from Tanahun-1.

The Chitwan-2 seat has fallen vacant since the Supreme Court ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker. The other two seats fell vacant recently after Paudel was elected president on March 9 and Yadav was elected vice-president on March 17.